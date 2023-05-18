The Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City on April 3, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippine Heart Center is implementing a “no visitor policy” until further notice due to the rise of COVID-19 infections.

In a notice posted on its website, the hospital said the policy is aimed at preventing the spread of the virus among patients and medical workers.

"This will be done in order to prevent the spread of the disease amongst its clients, healthcare workers, support personnel; and to maintain full service delivery to its patients. We appeal for your understanding, and we apologize for any inconveniences that may arise. Thank you,” the notice read.

Asked for details and how current numbers are affecting hospitals, the DOH said it was checking with its Metro Manila Center for Health Development.

The National Kidney and Transplant Institute and Lung Center of the Philippines have yet to respond to inquiries on whether they are implementing the same policy.

Meanwhile, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine is temporarily stopping RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 starting May 18.

On its Facebook page, the RITM said Thursday it would stop receiving specimens for COVID-19 testing and would not accept all confirmed COVID-19 test appointments scheduled today and in the next days.

It added RITM’s Online Appointment portal is also temporarily not accepting COVID-19 test appointments starting May 18.

The RITM did not provide a reason for the suspension and only said it would speed up the process of restoring COVID-19 testing.

"Lubos naming inihihingi ng paumanhin ang abalang dulot nito. Ngunit, makaaasa ang lahat na pabibilisin ng RITM ang proseso ng pagpapabalik ng COVID-19 testing upang maipagpatuloy ang pagbibigay ng mga serbisyong pangkalusugan sa madla," the RITM said.

Asked by media for the reason for the suspension and for additional details, the DOH said it would check.

RELATED VIDEO