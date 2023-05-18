MANILA — Canada is calling on the Philippine government to support its free trade negotiations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

According to Canadian Foreign Minister Mèlanie Joly, Canada is hoping to become a strategic partner of ASEAN.

"Regarding trade, we are negotiating for a free trade agreement with ASEAN. So we hope that we could have the support of the Philippines. And we are negotiating also to become a strategic partner of ASEAN, recognizing the importance of ASEAN Centrality,” Joly said during a courtesy call on President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Thursday.

"So if we could work together to achieve that, that would be very much appreciated because we are bringing a lot of diplomatic knowledge and strength," the official added.

Marcos, for his part, said there are many opportunities both Canada and the Philippines can identify “as potential areas for us to be able to move further.”

He also expressed the country's desire to pursue strategic partnership with Canada.

"On the issue of strategic partnership, I think it is something that certainly we can pursue. I cannot at the outset see anything that should get in the way of achieving this goal," Marcos told Joly.

Joly also told Marcos Canada will further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries by offering more scholarships for Filipinos, and will expand cooperation with the Philippines in other areas such as agriculture.

Joly is in the Philippines from May 18 to 21 to advance bilateral cooperation and the implementation of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Canada and the Philippines will mark their 75th year of bilateral relations in 2024.