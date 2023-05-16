Canada foreign minister to visit Manila this week

Canada's foreign minister Melanie Joly (L) talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, on 15 April 2023. EPA-EFE/Kim Min-Hee / POOL

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly is set to visit Manila this week to advance bilateral cooperation and the implementation of Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Minister Joly to advance economic security cooperation in the Republic of Korea and deepen ties with the Philippines



Read full text here: https://t.co/dJIVaFCVEx pic.twitter.com/qwk0YCXIo6 — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) May 14, 2023

Joly's visit to Manila from May 18 to 21 will include a meeting with Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo and other members of the Cabinet "to discuss regional security and stability and maintenance of a rules-based international order."

Also on the agenda is Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, which includes allocating 2.3 billion Canadian dollars (US$1.7 billion) over the next five years to the plan aimed at mitigating risks posed by China.

The government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier said it is basing its strategy on five major planks: promoting peace and security, notably by sending a warship to the region; bolstering trade and investment; boosting "feminist international assistance"; financing sustainable infrastructure; and increasing its diplomatic presence.

Joly will also engage with Philippine government officials, academics, non-governmental organizations, and civil society leaders to gain insights into the challenges facing the Philippines and the region.

"Building on the strong people to people ties between the two countries, she will seek ways to enhance cooperation under Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy to confront malign influence, combat climate change, protect maritime environments and build more resilient, inclusive and prosperous societies.

Before her visit to Manila, Joly will be travelling to Seoul, Republic of Korea (Korea), from May 15 to 17, 2023 to "jointly advance both countries’ economic prosperity and security cooperation."