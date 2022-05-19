SC can’t stop canvassing, proclamation of winners, Marcos Jr. says

Presidential candidate Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. gestures as he speaks to his supporters during a campaign rally in Binan, Laguna, Philippines, on April 21, 2022. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — The Supreme Court cannot stop the canvassing of votes and the proclamation of winners in the presidential and vice presidential race, presumptive President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. told the high court in a filing on Thursday afternoon.

NEW: In a filing early this afternoon, Bongbong Marcos, thru lawyer Estelito Mendoza, opposes TRO plea to stop canvassing and proclamation of Pres/VP winners citing "mandatory" constitutional provisions: "Supreme Court is without jurisdiction to prevent their implementation." pic.twitter.com/yCHZr4tTSs — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) May 19, 2022

Citing various constitutional provisions, Marcos Jr., through lawyer Estelito Mendoza, said the language and intent of the provisions show they are “mandatory and the Supreme Court is without jurisdiction to prevent their implementation."

Among constitutional provisions Marcos cited are the provisions on judicial review under section 1 of Article VIII of Constitution and an Article VII provision mandating that the president and vice president’s 6-year term starts on June 30 at 12 noon and ends on June 30 at 12 noon, six years later.

Marcos Jr. also invoked section 4 of Art. VII of the Constitution which states that the election returns for the president and vice president shall be opened by the President of the Senate “not later than 30 days after the day of the election” during a joint public session of the Senate and the House of Representatives, which shall then canvass the votes.

“The person having the highest number of votes shall be proclaimed elected,” a portion of the provision said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered Marcos Jr., Comelec, the Senate and the House of Representatives to comment, within 15 days, on a petition for certiorari filed by a group of civic leaders led by Fr. Christian Buenafe, which seeks to overturn the ruling of the Comelec junking their plea to cancel Marcos’ certificate of candidacy.

The same petition urged the high court to issue a temporary restraining order to halt the canvassing of votes and the proclamation of frontrunner Marcos.

In their original petition before Comelec, petitioners alleged Marcos Jr. committed material false representation when he claimed under oath in his COC that he is eligible and is not disqualified to run for president despite his tax conviction.

The poll body, through a division decision and later through an en banc ruling, dismissed the petition to deny due course or cancel Marcos’ COC.

Petitioners filed the petition for certiorari on Monday, alleging the Comelec gravely abused its discretion.