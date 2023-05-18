MANILA - The license of the company that owns MT Princess Empress, the tanker that caused a massive oil spill in Oriental Mindoro and other areas, has been revoked, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.

In a statement, the DOTr said the Maritime Industry Authority-National Capital Region has revoked the Certificate of Public Convenience of RDC Reield Marine Services, Inc. (RDC) through a resolution dated May 11.

The DOTr said it is also looking into the possible culpability of personnel from other maritime authorities in relation to the sinking of the MT Princess Empress.

Despite not being authorized to operate, the vessel was able to sail for at least 17 times before it sank on February 28 2023, the DOTr noted.

"We have had sinkings before but no one has been held to account. This time all parties, whether private or public, will be held accountable. There will be no exception," DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said in the statement.

