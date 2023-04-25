Home  >  News

Investigators find inconsistencies in origin of MT Princess Empress

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 25 2023 11:26 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

New information gathered by the Philippine National Bureau of Investigation contradicts the earlier claim of maritime regulators that the ill-fated Princess Empress tanker was a newly-built vessel. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 25, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   NBI   National Bureau of Investigation   MT Princess Empress   oil spill   Oriental Mindoro   Mindoro oil spill  