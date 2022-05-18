Court of Appeals' Singh is newest SC justice

MANILA (UPDATE) — Court of Appeals (CA) Justice Maria Filomena Singh is the newest Supreme Court Justice, Malacañang confirmed on Wednesday.

Sources earlier told ABS-CBN News about the development. When sought for confirmation, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea answered in the affirmative.

Singh, who will take her oath at 5 p.m., will take the post vacated by retired SC Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe.

She is the sister of Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Singh has been with the CA since 2014. Prior to that, she was QC RTC judge for seven years and QC Metropolitan Trial Court judge for five years.

She practiced law for 10 years before joining the Judiciary.

Singh has degrees from UP (BA English major in Imaginative Writing, cum laude), Ateneo de Manila University (Juris Doctor, second honors), and American University Washington College of Law (LLM).

She teaches evidence and special proceedings at UP Law.

Under the Supreme Court, Singh worked in various committees, including the committees on the revision of rules, updating of the Philippine benchbook for trial court judges, and e-courts automation project.

Singh was among the CA justices who dissented in the January 2018 CA ruling ordering the release of ex-Palawan governor Joel Reyes, suspected of killing broadcaster-environmentalist Gerry Ortega in 2011. She voted to reinstate the murder charge in November 2019.

