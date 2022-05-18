The The Commission on Elections, sitting as National Board of Canvassers, officially proclaimed on May 18, 2022 the 12 senatorial candidates who won in the May 9 elections.

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec), sitting as National Board of Canvassers, officially proclaimed on Wednesday the 12 senatorial candidates who won in the May 9 elections.

The 12 are mostly re-electionist senators and a few newcomers, albeit still with prominent political backgrounds. Their term starts noontime of June 30 and will end on June 30, 2028.

Actor Robin Padilla led the Senate race, followed by Loren Legarda, Raffy Tulfo, Sherwin Gatchalian, Chiz Escudero, Mark Villar, Alan Peter Cayetano, Juan Miguel Zubiri, Joel Villanueva, JV Ejercito, Risa Hontiveros, and Jinggoy Estrada.

Based on the NBOC's Resolution 002-22 which Comelec Commissioner George Garcia read, each of the 12 winning candidates received the following number of votes:

Padilla - 26,612,434

Legarda - 24,264,969

Tulfo - 23,396,954

Gatchalian - 20,602,655

Escudero -20,271,458

Villar - 19,475,592

Cayetano - 19,295,314

Zubiri - 18,734,336

Villanueva - 18,486,034

Ejercito - 15,841,858

Hontiveros - 15,420,807

Estrada - 15,108,625

Gatchalian, Zubiri, Villanueva, and Hontiveros are re-electionist senators.

Hontiveros is the only candidate from the opposition who won a Senate seat.

Legarda, Escudero, Cayetano, Ejercito, and Estrada previously served as senators.

Padilla, Tulfo and Villar are first-time senators.

Malacanang congratulated the 12 newly proclaimed senators, with acting spokesman Communications Secretary Martin Andanar saying " there is a sense of hope and optimism with the new set of lawmakers."

"It is now time to move forward after a divisive election campaign and begin the daunting task of speeding up our economic recovery affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," Andanar said.

"Let us work closely together and pray for our nation’s success."

The 12 newly proclaimed legislators will join 12 other incumbent senators who won in the 2019 midterm polls.

Sixty-four candidates vied for a Senate seat in the May 9 polls, although one backed out ahead of voting day.