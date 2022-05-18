Francis "Chiz" Escudero on the podium after he was proclaimed senator-elect by the Comelec sitting as the National Board of Canvassers in the PICC Forum Tent in Pasay City on May 18, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Francis "Chiz" Escudero was proclaimed senator-elect on Wednesday, pulling off a successful comeback in the upper chamber, ranking fifth with 20,271,458 votes.

He returns to the Senate after serving as Sorsogon governor for one term from 2019 to 2022.

Delivering a short message at the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Tent, Escudero thanked not only his supporters but also those who did not vote for him.

He also called for the country's "paghilom" or healing, acknowledging how the recent elections caused many Filipinos to drop friends and family members with different political views.

"Pinapasalamatan ko po hindi lamang ang bumoto sa akin kundi pati ang mga hindi bumoto sa akin. Dahil bilang miyembro ng Senado, tapat ko pong pagsisilbihan ang bawat isa sa inyo," he said.

(I thank not just those who voted for me but also those who did not vote for me. Because as a member of the Senate, I will honestly serve each and every one of you.)

"Ang akin pong hiling, sana po simula sa araw na ito, magsimula na ang paghilom... Sana mga kulay na lamang na sumasagisag sa ating bandila ang ating dalhin," he added.(What I ask of you, I hope that our healing begins today... I hope that it is the various colors symbolized in our flag that we should carry.)

Escudero, 52, is the second of three children of former agriculture secretary and the late Congressman Sonny Escudero, and Sorsogon Rep. Evelina Escudero.

He studied in the University of the Philippines from kindergarten to law school, passed the Philippine Bar in 1994, and obtained a master's degree in international and comparative law at Georgetown Law Center in Washington, DC in 1996.

Escudero started his political career in 1998 at the age of 28, when he won as the representative of the first district of Sorsogon. He was reelected twice, holding the same position for two more terms until 2007.

After his stint at the House of Representatives, he was elected to the Senate, where he served from 2007 until 2019.

In 2016, he ran for vice-president but lost to Leni Robredo, a fellow Bicolano.

Escudero is married to actress and style influencer Heart Evangelista, who was also present during the proclamation. On her Instagram account, she said, "Congratulations to my darling Senator."

Escudero is occasionally featured in the 37-year-old's vlogs, sharing his insights on "adulting" topics such as marriage and handling of finances.

Escudero has two children with his former wife, Christine Flores.