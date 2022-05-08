Photo credit: Dong Mendoza

MANILA -- Sorsogon Governor Francis "Chiz" Escudero and his wife actress Heart Evangelista have cast their votes for the May 9 elections.

The couple arrived 6 a.m. at Buhatan Integrated School in Sorsogon City to cast their votes.

Provincial government spokesperson Dong Mendoza said it only took them 7 minutes to vote.

Escudero is seeking a return to the Senate after serving there from 2007-2019.

A candidate of the National People's Coalition, Escudero said he wants to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Escudero studied Political Science at the University of the Philippines where he also obtained his law degree. Two years after having been admitted to the Philippine Bar in 1994, he took up Masters in International and Comparative Law at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington D.C.

Escudero started his political career in 1998 at the age of 28 when he won as the representative of the first district of Sorsogon. He was reelected twice and held the same position for two more terms until 2007.

After his stint at the House of Representatives, Escudero was elected to the Senate, where he served from 2007 until 2019.

He ran for vice president in 2016 but lost to Leni Robredo.