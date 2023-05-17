Australian Foreign Minister arrives in PH for official visit

MANILA - Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has arrived in Manila for a four-day official visit.
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) posted photos of Wong as she was welcomed by DFA USec. Antonio Morales, Philippine Ambassador to Australia Ma. Hellen De La Vega and Deputy Chief of Protocol Mary Jennifer Dingal at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday.
DFA also said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo invited Wong to Manila “to discuss further strengthening the Comprehensive Partnership between the Philippines and Australia.”
DFA earlier said Wong will be in the country from May 16 to 19.
Manalo and Wong on May 18 will discuss various issues of mutual interest to both countries.
Wong’s visit to the Philippines is her first since assuming office in May 2022.