MANILA — The Australian minister for foreign affairs and the government's leader in the Senate, Penny Wong, will embark on a 4-day official visit to the Philippines next week.

In a statement, the Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Wong's trip to the country, from May 16 to 19, was upon the invitation of Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo.

Manalo and Wong on May 18 will discuss "a broad range of issues of mutual interest, including defense and security partnership, development cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people ties," the DFA said.

The meeting will allow the Philippines and Australia "to assess the current state of their bilateral relations and chart the course for further collaboration," it added.

The DFA also sees Wong's upcoming trip to the Philippines as an opportunity to strengthen the friendship between the 2 countries, which have longstanding bilateral relations that started in 1946.

The Australian envoy's visit to the Philippines will be her first since assuming office in May last year following the election of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor Government, according to the DFA.