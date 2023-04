Watch more on iWantTFC

Australia’s Trade Minister Don Farrell said his country is bullish about two-way trade with the Philippines despite concerns over a possible global economic slowdown. Farrell is on a working visit to the Philippines until April 25.

He says that while both countries are part of the RCEP ans several other free trade deals, the Philippines should still pursue a bilateral free trade agreement with Australia. He says this will benefit the mineral and agriculture sectors.

Two-way trade between Australia and the Philippines reached $6.2 billion in 2021. Australia's trade with Vietnam meanwhile hit nearly $18 billion, while trade with Thailand reached $25 billion.