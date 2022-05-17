Velasco endorses Romualdez as next House speaker

MANILA - House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco on Tuesday endorsed House Majority Leader and Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez as the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Velasco was among the lawmakers who met with Romualdez in Makati City Tuesday afternoon.

"I believe that his election as Speaker of the 19th Congress will ensure that the legislative agenda of the incoming administration will be pursued and completed. Majority Leader Romualdez has my support and friendship," Velasco said in a statement.

Former Marikina City Rep. Miro Quimbo, incoming Party-list Foundation Coalition Inc. (PCFI) President and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co, and Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo "Pido" Garbin also attended the meeting.

Velasco thanked Romualdez for helping him during the 18th Congress.

Romualdez welcomed Velasco's support.

Velasco is part of the PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi. The party expressed its support for Romualdez over the weekend. The National People's Coalition (NPC) has also expressed its support for Romualdez.

In 2019, Representatives Alan Peter Cayetano and Velasco were involved in a controversial term-sharing agreement for the Speakership, with a 15-21 months term sharing deal.

