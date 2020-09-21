Cayetano still House Speaker amid rumors of coup

The day ended with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano still at the helm of the lower chamber, putting to rest - at least for now- rumors of an ouster plot against him. But the speculations only raise further questions on the future of his term-sharing deal with fellow congressman Lord Allan Velasco.

Malacañang said it does not want to meddle in the affairs of the House, but House officials have hinted at waiting for the marching orders of President Rodrigo Duterte. - The World Tonight, ANC, September 21, 2020

