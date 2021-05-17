DFA: 11 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total rises to 18,618

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,618 as 11 new cases were recorded Monday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

The DFA also reported 5 new recoveries and no new fatality.

This is the fifth straight day that the DFA reported no new recovery.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 6,082 as 11,374 of those infected have recovered, while 1,162 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,230 in the Asia Pacific, 943 in Europe, 3,794 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

Today, the DFA reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new recoveries, and no new fatality among overseas Filipinos.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/gvzI5IAY8e — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) May 17, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,149,925 people. The tally includes 19,262 deaths, 1,076,428 recoveries, and 54,235 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 163.1 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.3 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

