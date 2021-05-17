Philippines records 5,979 new COVID-19 cases; total nears 1.15 M

A resident gets inoculated with the Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City on May 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday reported 5,979 fresh cases of COVID-19, pushing the country's total to 1,149,925.

The Department of Health also reported 72 additional fatalities, the lowest in six days, bringing the death toll to 19,262. On May 11, there were 59 deaths, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Thirty-one recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation, said the DOH.

Meanwhile, total recoveries climbed by 6,602 to 1,076,428. It is the lowest daily tally of new recoveries announced in three days, or since May 14, which had 2,972, noted the ABS-CBN IRG.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases per day in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the virus in the country, had decreased by 27 percent, the OCTA research group said.

"The average daily attack rate in the National Capital Region was 10.71 per 100,000," it added.

Under the DOH's policy, areas with attack rates higher than 10 are considered as high risk, while those below it are classified as moderate risk.

The intensive care unit utilization rate in Metro Manila decreased to 48 percent from 61 percent, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

The DOH is still monitoring about a dozen patients who tested positive for the B.1.617 variant, which was first detected in India, she said.

One patient is still intubated, while 3 others have to rely on oxygen support, she said.

"Titingnan natin 'yung course ng sakit nila kung kumpara sa other variants ay mas mahaba at mas nagwo-worsen," she said.

(We will monitor the course of their disease and compare if it lasts longer and is worse compared to other variants.)

More details to follow.

