Ateneo releases 2021 college admission results

The Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City. File photo

MANILA — Ateneo de Manila University announced Monday it has released the results of its college admission for Academic Year 2021 to 2022.

In a series of Twitter posts, the Jesuit-run private university said it emailed the results to applicants as early as 2 weeks ago.

"Ateneo College admissions results have been emailed to all applicants," it said in a post.

"If you didn’t get that, there may be some issue with your email. Also, some applicants found the email in their spam or junk folders," it said.

The university added that it was "finding ways to welcome incoming first year students" as the campus remained closed due to the pandemic.

This year, Ateneo did not conduct an entrance examination like most universities to avoid exposing its workers and applicants to the threat of COVID-19.

Instead, the university formed a committee that selected new students, basing its decisions on an applicant's past academic performance, recommendations of teachers, and information on their application form.

