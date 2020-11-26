Ateneo to open teacher education school in 2021

A building at the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Ateneo de Manila University (AdMU) said Thursday it would establish a new college unit focused on teacher education next academic year.

The Ateneo de Manila Board of Trustees approved the creation of a School of Education and Learning Design (SEALD) in a meeting last Nov. 7, according to a post on the AdMU's website, quoting a memorandum from university president Fr. Roberto Yap.

The upcoming School of Education is set to be the fifth Loyola School, joining the School of Humanities, John Gokongwei School of Management, School of Science and Engineering, and School of Social Sciences.

"As its name suggests, its programs will promote the science and art of designing learning – an increasingly crucial competence among educators working in formal education, as well as among learning professionals in fields other than formal education," Yap said.

SEALD will house the school's education department, which is currently under the School of Social Sciences, Ateneo said.

The new college unit will also house 2 new programs, the Ateneo Teacher Center, the Ateneo SALT Institute, and Pathways for Higher Education, the university added.

The creation of the SEALD comes as the Senate continued to hold hearings on the quality of teacher education in the country, which was prompted by the poor performance of Filipino students in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment.

