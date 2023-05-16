Zubiri irked by Salceda's remark on passing estate tax amnesty bill

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Ways and Means panel chair Rep. Joey Salceda. File/Composite/ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Tuesday appeared to be irked by House Ways and Means panel chair Rep. Joey Salceda's remark urging the Senate to "match their speed" in passing key measures.

On Monday, the House of Representatives passed on final reading House Bill 7909, which seeks to extend the coverage and period of availment of the Estate Tax Amnesty by 2 more years or until 2025.

Salceda then pressed the Senate to approve the same bill before Congress goes on sine die adjournment on June 2 as the legislation expires June 14 this year.

“I urge the Senate, for this and in general, try to match the speed with which the House disposes of urgent measures. For estate tax amnesty extension, it’s a yes or no question. Not much need for debate here. It’s simply to extend or not to extend... If the Senate doesn’t do this over the next few days, the amnesty will expire while we are not in session," Salceda said.

In a statement Tuesday, Zubiri, who was questioned earlier this year for the Senate's alleged "low output," appeared to be offended by Salceda's remark.

"First of all, all tax measures emanate from the House of Representatives and they just passed that on 3rd reading and only transmitted to the Senate today... I'm sure Cong. Salceda is not ignorant of the 1st reading requirement of the constitution on Legislation, thereafter the 3 day rule for committee hearings," Zubiri said.

"We are going to act on the matter with dispatch but it would have been better if the house passed it earlier," he added.

The Senate leader said the transmitted bill will be deliberated on Friday.

