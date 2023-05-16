Philippine Coast Guard personnel help put out the fire that hit fishing boat FV Victory 89 off Cuyo, Palawan on May 15, 2023. The vessel later sank. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA — A fishing vessel sank off Cuyo, Eastern Palawan after being razed by fire, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Monday, leaving two crew members hurt.

PCG, along with personnel from the Cuyo Police and fisherfolk of Frabelle Fishing Corporation, responded to the emergency and put out the fire that hit FV Victory 89. But the fiber-made boat eventually sank.

Two of the boat's crew members suffered first-degree burns, the PCG said.

Following the boat's sinking, PCG personnel immediately put out oil spill booms in the area to ensure that the vessel would not cause any environmental damage.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

—with report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News