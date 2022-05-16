People line up for swab test at a COVID-19 testing facility at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on January 4, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines' health department said Monday that 588 or 10.6 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition.

The figure is lower than the previous week's 611 severe and critical patients who comprised 11.9 percent of COVID-19 hospital admissions at the time.

A total of 438 or 15.6 percent of 2,812 intensive care unit (ICU) beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied as of Sunday, according to the Department of Health's latest bulletin.

From May 9 to 15, the country recorded 1,118 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 160 per day, which is 0.3 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week.

Of the additional infections during the week, 14 were severe and critical.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

During the past week, the DOH said it verified 16 more COVID-related fatalities, citing late encoding of death information. Twelve of those occurred this month.

Some 68 million or 76.29 percent of the eligible 90 million population in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 13.6 million have received their booster shots.

The DOH urged the public to get their booster shots as these prevent severe and critical diseases, citing as examples those who contracted the highly transmissible BA.2.12.1.

https://news.abs-cbn.com/video/news/05/16/22/all-omicron-ba2121-cases-recovered-doh

"We cannot be complacent at this point. Ang ibang bansa pumuputok ang mga kaso because of these sublineages," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

(COVID cases in other countries increase due to these sublineages.)

The entry of new variants of concerns in Metro Manila might raise the number of hospital and intensive care unit admissions, the DOH earlier said. The BA.2.12.1 is not a variant of concern or a variant of interest yet, Vergeire said.