

MANILA - The spokesman of presidential frontrunner Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr is challenging the former head of the Presidential Commission on Good Government to file a case over a missing Pablo Picasso painting seen in the residence of former first lady Imelda Marcos.

"Sa ating Saligang Batas, kung sino ang nagaakusa, kung sino ang gumagawa ng alegasyon ay siyang dapat magpatunay," said Vic Rodriguez, Marcos Jr.'s lawyer and spokesperson.

"If you have something, come over. The courts are open. Hindi puwede yung in the comfort of wherever you are... you keep harping allegations left and right," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Former PCGG chairperson Andres Bautista earlier said Picasso's Femme Couche VI (Reclining Woman VI) painting - seen in Imelda's home during her son's visit - is worth P8 billion and is one of the paintings that anti-graft court Sandiganbayan wanted seized from the Marcoses in 2014.

Rodriguez said Bautista should not make accusations against the presumptive President in the media.

Bautista - who had also headed the Commission on Elections - has been staying in the United States for about half a decade. He earlier said that while he can "technically" go home, his situation is "complicated" due to "personal issues."

Bautista's estranged wife earlier accused the ex-poll chief of hiding P1 billion in assets.

"Why don't you be true to the Filipino people? Harapin mo din 'yung maraming alegasyon ng mga dayaang naganap during your time as Comelec chairman hindi yung basta ka na lang umiskyerda, 6 na tao na tila," Rodriguez said.

"I just want him to be fair, fair to the Filipino people. The courts are open."

Bautista earlier denied that he is facing any legal case in the Philippines.

When pressed for comment about the Picasso painting, Rodriguez said that he has yet to discuss the issue with Marcos Jr. or his family.