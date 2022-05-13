Home  >  Spotlight

Missing Pablo Picasso painting spotted in Imelda's house

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 14 2022 12:00 AM

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A missing Pablo Picasso painting is spotted in the home of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, reviving calls for the good government commission to seize it. But a spokesman for leading presidential bet Bongbong Marcos instead dares the commission's self-exiled former chairman to confront the Marcoses himself. —The World Tonight, May 13, 2022
Read More:  Pablo Picasso painting   Imelda Marcos   Bongbong Marcos   good government commission  