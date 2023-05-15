Senate OKs bill hiking veterans' disability pension

Filipino war veterans attend the celebration of the Leyte Landings Diamond (75th) Anniversary Commemoration program at the MacArthur Landing park in Tacloban City on Oct. 20, 2019. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Senate on Monday approved on third and final reading Senate Bill 1480 or the proposed "Act Rationalizing the Disability Pension of Veterans," which proposes a 350 to 488 percent rate increase in the disability pension of veterans and their beneficiaries.

"This legislation is one way of honoring our military and war veterans who served and defended the country in their prime and ensuring that in their twilight years they and their families are accorded adequate benefits and assistance,” said Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, principal author of the bill and chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security



The bill will upgrade the monthly entitlement to veterans who have been rendered disabled owing to sickness, disease, wounds, or injuries sustained in the line of duty.

“Our veterans who sustained disabilities and injury in the line of duty have long waited for this legislation to update the monthly disability pension rates which have remained unchanged for 29-years," Estrada said.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa applauded the passage of the measure.

“Today’s approval of the measure on rationalizing the disability pension of veterans is a testament that the government has not and will never forget the sacrifices of our veterans. They have risk their own lives to have the freedom we all enjoy today,” he said.

Under the bill, the disability base rate will be raised to P4,500 from the current P1,000, or an increase of 350 percent.



Those receiving a monthly disability pension of P1,200; P1,300; P1,400; P1,500; and P1,600 will be adjusted to P6,100; P6,900; P7,700; P8,500, and P9,300, respectively.

On the other hand, those currently receiving P1,700 which has the highest disability rating will be receiving P10,000 or an increase of P8,300, equivalent to 488 percent.



The P500 monthly pension for the spouse and each unmarried minor child will be adjusted to P1,000.



-- Report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News.