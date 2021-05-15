NLEX toll fees to increase starting Tuesday

Vehicles pass through the Balintawak tollway along the North Luzon Expressway in Caloocan City on October 22, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File photo

Starting Tuesday, May 18, motorists will see an increase in toll fees when passing through the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

In a statement, NLEX Corp., which manages the said highway, said it will enforce a "nominal" 2-3% increase in toll fees starting next week. This menas that motorists passing through NLEX will need to pay slightly higher fees.

CORRECTION:

Starting Tuesday, May 18, NLEX will start collecting a nominal 2-3% toll increase.



Motorists traveling end-to-end between Metro Manila & Mabalacat City, Pampanga will be charged an additional ₱6, ₱14, & ₱16 respectively, depending on vehicle class. — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) May 15, 2021

Motorists traveling end-to-end between Metro Manila and Mabalacat City, Pampanga will be charged an additional ₱6, ₱14, and ₱16 respectively, depending on vehicle class.

Taking effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 18, the increase will be an additional P2 for Class 1 vehicles in the open system, VAT included. For the entire NLEX journey end to end, Class 1 vehicles will pay an additional P6.

The open system, where a flat rate is charged per entry, includes Quezon City, Caloocan City, Valenzuela City, Malabon City, Navotas City, Meycauayan City and Marilao, Bulacan. On the other hand, the closed system is between Bocaue, Bulacan and Mabalacat City, Pampanga.

For other vehicle classes, the increase within the open system will translate to an additional ₱3 for Class 2 (buses and small commercial trucks), and ₱4 for Class 3 (large trucks/trailers).

The adjustment is part of the approved periodic adjustments due in 2012 and 2014, NLEX Corp. said in a statement. The Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) and NLEX Corp. agreed to implement the increase on a staggered basis to cushion the impact of the adjustments.

