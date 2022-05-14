Villafuertes win big in Camarines Sur polls

MANILA - The Villafuerte family won big in the province of Camarines Sur, with three of its members bagging key positions through the 2022 National and Local Elections.

Luis Raymund "LRay" Villafuerte Jr. got reelected to his third term as the province's second district representative, while his son Luigi Villafuerte won the Camarines Sur governorship. Another son, Migz, won as 5th district representative.

LRay Villafuerte, running under the National Unity Party, won 111,743 votes over his rival, Aba Abasola from the Lakas-CMD party.

Villafuerte's son Luigi meanwhile beat out former house majority floor leader Rolando Andaya Jr., bagging 492,415 votes over the latter's 416,434. Musician Imelda Papin was in third place, with 13,699 votes.

As for Migz, he defeated Nationalist People's Coalition bet Madel Alfelor, gaining 153,852 votes against Alfelor's 101,944.

Both Luigi and Migz ran under the country's current ruling party, PDP-Laban.