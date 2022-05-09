Imelda Papin falls behind in CamSur gubernatorial race

Music veteran and Camarines Sur Vice Gov. Imelda Papin. FILE/ABS-CBN

MANILA – Imelda Papin’s bid for a higher position in Camarines Sur faced uncertainty, as the music veteran fell behind in the gubernatorial race in the partial, unofficial election results early Tuesday morning.

The incumbent vice governor placed third in the polls, based on 92.37% of local votes transmitted as of 1:32 a.m.

The “Bakit?” hitmaker trailed leader Luigi Villafuerte and former lawmaker Nonoy Andaya.

Luigi is the brother of incumbent Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte.

Migz and Papin were running mates in the 2019 elections.

Papin, local showbiz’s “jukebox queen” who rose to fame in 1970s, has had a long history in politics outside her decades-long music career.

She previously sought congressional seats representing districts in Bulacan and Camarines Sur, but was unsuccessful. The highest position she ran for was senator in 2010; she, however, also lost then.

