NBI nabs 'faith healer' in Cebu accused of rape

Courtesy of NBI Mandaue

The operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation in Mandaue City arrested a "faith healer" who was accused of rape.

NBI-Mandaue officer-in-charge Arnel Pura said Rico Feriol, known as “Brod Doring”, was caught by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Presiding Judge Judilyn Menchavez of Branch 8 of the Regional Trial Court in Toledo City.

Before he was nabbed, he was spotted in Asturias town in northern Cebu, practicing his alleged sexual manipulation.

“It has something to do with the belief and manipulation as he represented himself as ‘Dios Amahan’ or God the Father,” said Pura.

Sexual favors were reportedly done at his "temple".

“They made them believe that the exploitation will give them something in return or will heal them,” said Pura.

Feriol is facing two counts of rape with no bail.—Report from Annie Perez

