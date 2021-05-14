Duterte says 'comedy' if he turns to UN for help vs China on S. China Sea dispute

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people from the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 13, 2021. Richard Madelo, Presidential Photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has said he would be the subject of "comedy" if he turns to the United Nations to counter China's incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

A UN-backed court's ruling in 2016 junked Beijing's claims to almost the entire South China Sea, within which are the Philippines' smaller territorial waters. Duterte last week called the arbitral victory a piece of "paper" that he said could be thrown into the wastebasket.

"Ano pang papel gusto niyo, papuntahin ako doon sa... kailan pa ba naging useful 'yang United Nations?" Duterte said in a speech taped on Thursday and aired Friday.

(What other paper do you want, for me to go to the... when has the United Nations ever been useful.)

"Saan ako magpunta? To what body, the United Nations? Please, spare me the... maging comedy lang ako d’yan," he added.

(Where will I go? To what body, the United Nations? Please, spare me the... I will turn into comedy there.)

Duterte had raised the arbitral victory before the UN in his first speech at the world body's general assembly in September last year.

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio earlier urged Duterte to rally the support of other nations to press China to follow the ruling.

A government task force this week flagged incursions into the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) by 287 maritime militia vessels from China.

Duterte in recent speeches has repeatedly scored Carpio and former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario, who pursued the arbitration case against China, following their criticism of his China policy.

On Thursday, he said two Philippine ships in the resource-rich waterway "will not move an inch backward."

Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque said last month China is a permanent member and has veto power at the UN Security Council, which could have enforced the 2016 arbitral ruling.

He said it was also unlikely that the UN General Assembly would order the ruling's enforcement because majority of countries might side with China.

Carpio last year said the Philippines had the backing of the US, UK and Australia, which gave “much, much more than what China has given to other countries.”

"Once we get the support of these other countries, the big powers, I think we will get an overwhelming majority in the General Assembly," he told ANC.



Video courtesy of PTV