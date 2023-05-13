Visitors take a photo under cherry blossoms in Taipei, Taiwan on January 27, 2023. Yae-Zakura, or multi-layered cherry blossom, is a double-layer type flower, which is stronger and more firm compared to the one-layer flower. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The head of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) on Saturday assured the public that Filipinos in Taiwan were safe, adding that the situation there is normal amid China’s recent military drills in the Strait.

MECO Chairperson Silvestre Bello III said some Filipinos he talked to there were not keen on returning to the Philippines because of their jobs. Overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in Taiwan supposedly earn P40,000 at the minimum.

He also lamented “inaccurate information” surrounding the situation there, after some of the OFWs' relatives in Manila worried for their safety.

“The situation in Taiwan is very normal – walang tension, walang kaguluhan,” Bello, a former labor secretary, told reporters in a forum.

“In the remote possibility na magkaroon ng emergency situation, for example earthquake, lindol, or even war, preparado ang Taiwan government not only in protecting their own people but even the Filipinos, including our workers,” he said.

Bello said bunkers are prepared for the looming crisis, citing his meeting with Taiwanese authorities. Taiwan’s National Police Agency also assured him and his counterparts that they have 89,000 shelters that could accommodate residents in the territory, including Filipinos.

“Huwag kayo mag-alala, everything is normal. Our OFWs are safe and there is no danger of a confrontation between China and Taiwan,” he said.

There are around 160,000 OFWs in Taiwan, he said. A total of 90 percent of skilled workers in the country are serviced by Filipinos, he added.

Last month, Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian issued a statement against OFWs in Taiwan after the Philippines allowed the US to have more access to military bases here under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Huang said: "Some tried to find excuse for the new EDCA sites by citing the safety of the 150,000 OFWs in Taiwan, while China is the last country that wishes to see conflict over the Strait because people on both sides are Chinese."

"The Philippines is advised to unequivocally oppose 'Taiwan independence' rather than stoking the fire by offering the US access to the military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs."

Critics described this as a “veiled threat,” but the Chinese Embassy responded that he was just misquoted.