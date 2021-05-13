Roque says to keep commenting on sea row despite flak from DFA chief, senators

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque Jr. listens as President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting at the Arcadia Active Lifestyle Center in Matina, Davao City on May 10, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — Palace spokesman Harry Roque said on Thursday he would continue speaking on the West Philippine Sea issue even after drawing censure from several senators and the country's top diplomat.

Roque this week said Julian Felipe Reef, where over 200 Chinese ships started swarming in March, had "never" been in the possession of the Philippines, and that it was not part of the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).



Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. in response said Roque should "drop the subject" and leave him to speak exclusively on the issue.

"We are fine," Roque said in a press briefing, adding that he has spoken with Locsin.

"Nagkasundo rin po kami na patuloy pa rin na dapat ako ay magsalita sa larangan ng international law," he continued.

(We agreed that I should continue to speak on international law.)

Roque's Julian Felipe remark also spurred criticism from at least 2 lawmakers.

Sen. Kiko Pangilinan asked, "Is Roque getting his salary from China?"

Sen. Koko Pimentel, an ally of President Rodrigo Duterte, urged the executive branch to "follow a script written by the DFA."

"Namumulitika lang po sila," Roque said, when asked to comment on the lawmakers' remarks.

(They are just politicking.)

JULIAN FELIPE IS OURS

Roque said the Philippines "has claim– and has never abandoned our claim– over Julian Felipe Reef by virtue of a Presidential Decree issued by former President Ferdinand Marcos saying it is part of the Kalayaan Group of Islands."

The reef "forms part of the territorial sea" generated by 2 high tide elevations (HTEs), namely the Mckennan, currently occupied by China, and Vietnam-occupied Sin Cowe, said Roque.



A country has sovereignty and jurisdiction over territorial seas, unlike in the EEZ, where its right is limited to harvesting natural resources, he told reporters.

The Philippine EEZ, he added, overlaps with the exclusive economic zones of other countries.

"Territories acquired through conquest will never ripen into title... Sinisugurado tayo ng international law na might is not always right," said Roque, a lawyer.

(International law assures us that might is not always right.)

The Julian Felipe reef made headlines after some 200 Chinese vessels swarmed the area.

Beijing shuns a 2016 arbitral ruling that junked its claim to 90 percent of the South China Sea, within which is the West Philippine Sea, the Philippines' EEZ in the disputed waters.

Almost 300 Chinese maritime militia vessels remained scattered as of Sunday within and outside the West Philippine Sea, according to a government task force.

Manila has repeatedly protested against the Chinese incursions and demanded the immediate withdrawal of their ships.

The Philippines, China, Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam and Taiwan have competing claims in the South China Sea.

Duterte has set aside Manila's arbitral victory and sought investments and loans from China.

Roque said the Philippines lost no new territory to China under Duterte, even if Beijing continued its militarization of the waterway.