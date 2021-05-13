Crising maintains strength, heads for Davao Oriental, Surigao del Sur

Photo courtesy of PAGASA

MANILA— Tropical Storm Crising on Thursday afternoon maintained its strength and is moving closer to Davao Oriental and Surigao del Sur, the state weather bureau said.

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said "Crising" was last spotted 150 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 4 p.m., moving west northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour (kph).

The country's 3rd storm this year has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center with gusts of up to 80 kph.

According to the weather agency, Crising may hit land between Thursday night and Friday morning somewhere over Davao Oriental and Surigao del Sur and is forecast to remain as a tropical storm prior to landfall.

It is then expected to weaken as it crosses land.

"'Crising' is forecast to weaken into a tropical depression as it traverses the rugged landmass of Mindanao and will emerge over the Sulu Sea on Saturday," said PAGASA.

The following areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2, where winds of 61 to 120 kph may be expected in 24 hours and might blow off old galvanized iron roofs and down wooden, old electric posts:

MINDANAO

Southern portion of Surigao del Sur (Tagbina, Hinatuan, City of Bislig, Lingig, Barobo)

Southern portion of Agusan del Sur (Loreto, La Paz, Rosario, Bunawan, Veruela, Santa Josefa, Trento, San Francisco, Talacogon)

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel, Baganga)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Monkayo, Montevista, Compostela, New Bataan, Nabunturan,Mawab)

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (Kapalong, San Isidro, Asuncion, New Corella, Talaingod)

Tropical cyclone wind signal no.1, which may cause slight damage to some houses made of very light materials or makeshift structures, remains hoisted over the following areas:

VISAYAS

Southeastern portion of Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong)

Siquijor

MINDANAO