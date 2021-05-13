MRT management looking for witnesses after train vandalism

The word 'cranks' was spray-painted across one of the trains of the MRT-3 on May 7, 2021. Photo courtesy of MRT-3

MANILA — The management of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) said Thursday it was looking for people who may have witnessed the vandalism of one its trains last week, which prompted an investigation and forced line workers to stay beyond their work hours.

"Nakakagalit kasi pare-pareho tayong stakeholders dito. Ang ginamit na pera dito sa pag-aayos ng MRT ay pera ng bayan. Nakakapanlumo kasi... pagod ang binuhos dito ng ating mga kasamahan, 'yong mga naglilinis ng tren, security," said Eymard Eje, officer-in-charge general manager of the MRT-3.

(This is infuriating because we are all stakeholders here. The money that was used to improve the MRT is the people's money. It's depressing because... our line staff that cleaned the train and security were exhausted.)

According to initial investigation, the unidentified culprit deliberately cut through the fence of the MRT track between the Magallanes and Taft Avenue stations on Friday night. The train was idle at that moment as it waited for another train in front of it to move.

Photo courtesy of MRT-3

The train operator and marshals did not notice anyone spraying paint on the train, which was later brought to the MRT-3 depot after a concerned citizen informed a security guard of the vandalism.

Eje said MRT-3 personnel were forced to stay past the end of their shift Friday night to investigate the incident.

"Nakakapagod talaga kasi extra trabaho sa tauhan natin," he said.

(This is really exhausting because it's extra work for our workers.)

It's the second incident to occur at the train line in a week. Last Monday, 2 passengers descended to the train track from the platform at the Quezon Avenue station to take a selfie.

— Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

