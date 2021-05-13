PH firms to get 70,000 Moderna jabs in June: Razon

Billionaire port magnate Enrique Razon. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Port magnate Enrique Razon on Thursday said the private sector would receive some 70,000 COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna next month, which account for only 1 percent of the total 7 million vaccines conglomerates have ordered from the pharmaceutical giant.

Moderna said the vaccines would arrive by the week of June 21, Razon told ANC's Headstart.

"As soon as it arrives, we want to start inoculation right away," he said.

The private sector has already paid $93 million (P4.45 billion) for these vaccines, he said.

"The government will have to pay more because the government's order is 13 million [jabs]," he said.

The Philippines earlier allowed private firms to enter into a tripartite agreement so that they could procure vaccines for their respective employees.

Companies who have bought vaccines will also have to prioritize giving the shots to the elderly and persons with comorbidities, Razon said.

"The companies part of the consortium will vaccinate their employees following those priorities," he said.

Razon, whose group is building a mega vaccination hub in Parañaque, said he hopes to procure more vaccines by the end of the year.

"I think supply won't be as tight anymore then," he said.

"By the end of the year, the country will have to buy booster shots," he added.

The Philippines hopes to inoculate between 50 million and 70 million Filipinos to achieve herd immunity this year.

So far, only 500,000 have received 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while another 2 million have been inoculated with the initial dose.