Sen. Risa Hontiveros met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the latter's residence in Taipei City on Friday. Courtesy of Sen. Risa Hontiveros' office.

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the latter's residence in Taipei City on Friday.

In a statement, Hontiveros said the visit was meant to "inform" the "legislative roadmap she will recommend in the Senate... to strengthen security, economic, and labor relations in the region."

According to Hontiveros' office, the senator shared how "China’s intimidation, threats, and harassment" affect the livelihood of Filipino fisherfolk.

“While I am here in Taiwan... I cannot help but raise an urgent issue that looms large over the Philippines – the external threat posed by China in our territories, a similar dilemma Taiwan also faces,” Hontiveros said.

The senator emphasized that the Philippines "will not meddle with the issue of Taiwanese independence."

“While we in the Philippines will never interfere with the issue of your independence, I will always support nations who err on the side of democracy," she said.

The Philippines adheres to "One China Policy," under which Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its territory despite the island asserting it is a self-governing entity.