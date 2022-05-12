Sulu's congressional bets secured their reelection seats in the lower chamber after winning unopposed in the 2022 national elections.

Sulu 1st District representative Samier Tan and Munir Arbison Jr. secured their seats after casting votes.

Based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 3:17 PM and from 358 Election Returns, Tan, who ran under the PDP-Laban banner garnered 162,930 votes

Arbison of the LAKAS-CMD party meanwhile raked in 137,640 votes, based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 3:17 PM and from 316 election returns.

Tan secured the seat during the 19th congress, after the congressional seat for Sulu's 1st district was left vacant in the 18th Congress.

Arbison, meanwhile has been the incumbent congressman for Sulu's 2nd district during the 17th and the 18th congress.

For uncontested positions, candidates need only one vote in order to be declared winners.

