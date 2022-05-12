MANILA — Reelectionist congressman Ian Paul Dy of the third district of Isabela in the Cagayan Valley region has again won a seat in the House of Representatives.

Dy, an unopposed candidate who needs only one vote to be declared the winner, garnered a total of 113,838 votes in the partial and unofficial Halalan 2022 tally, as of 2:17 p.m. Thursday.

He is one of the 38 unopposed candidates for district representative. There are 845 candidates running unchallenged in the 2022 polls, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

Dy belongs to an influential political clan in Isabela.

In 2019, he was one of the Dys who won a congressional seat apart from his first cousins Faustino Michael Dy III (5th district, Isabela) and Faustino “Inno” Dy V (6th district, Isabela).

During that mid-term election, he received a total of 78,477 votes, beating his three opponents.

Dy served as mayor of Alicia town before becoming a lawmaker.

To recall, President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 signed a law reapportioning Isabela into 6 legislative districts from 4.

Millions of Filipinos on Monday flocked to polls in a crucial pandemic vote, as elected leaders face the daunting task of steering the nation out of the COVID-19 crisis and economic mess.

Some 67 million Filipinos registered for this year's national and local elections.

