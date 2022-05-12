Home  >  News

Unopposed Isabela Rep. Ian Dy wins reelection bid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 12 2022 04:39 PM

MANILA — Reelectionist congressman Ian Paul Dy of the third district of Isabela in the Cagayan Valley region has again won a seat in the House of Representatives.

Dy, an unopposed candidate who needs only one vote to be declared the winner, garnered a total of 113,838 votes in the partial and unofficial Halalan 2022 tally, as of 2:17 p.m. Thursday.

He is one of the 38 unopposed candidates for district representative. There are 845 candidates running unchallenged in the 2022 polls, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

Dy belongs to an influential political clan in Isabela. 

In 2019, he was one of the Dys who won a congressional seat apart from his first cousins Faustino Michael Dy III (5th district, Isabela) and Faustino “Inno” Dy V (6th district, Isabela). 

During that mid-term election, he received a total of 78,477 votes, beating his three opponents.

Dy served as mayor of Alicia town before becoming a lawmaker.

To recall, President Rodrigo Duterte in 2018 signed a law reapportioning Isabela into 6 legislative districts from 4.

Millions of Filipinos on Monday flocked to polls in a crucial pandemic vote, as elected leaders face the daunting task of steering the nation out of the COVID-19 crisis and economic mess.

Some 67 million Filipinos registered for this year's national and local elections.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Ian Paul Laguatan Dy   Ian Dy   Ian Paul Dy   Halalan 2022   2022 elections   Philippine elections   eleksyon   eleksyon 2022   polls   presidential race   politics   Comelec   local elections   local race halalan 2022   local politics   regions   regional news  