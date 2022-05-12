PNP: Maximum tolerance on #Halalan2022 protesters

A man eats next to police standing guard in front of the Commission on Elections office in Manila on Wednesday, days after Halalan 2022. Chaideer Mahyuddin, Agence France-Presse/file

MANILA— The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday said it will implement maximum tolerance on protesters dissatisfied with the outcome of the national elections.

Police spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said acting PNP chief Gen. Vicente Danao directed them exercise maximum restraint toward rallyists.

"Nirerespeto po natin ang karapatan nilang ipahayag ang kanilang mga damdamin, lalo’t lalo na may mga hindi po sila nagustuhan sa resulta po ng eleksiyon," Fajardo said in a public briefing.

"Ang sa amin lang po ay nagsalita na po iyong ating mga kababayan, respetuhin po natin. But nonetheless, sabi nga natin, karapatan po nila iyan na sila ay magsagawa ng kanilang mga kilos-protesta," she added.

The PNP, the official said, will be tasked to manage traffic and ensure protesters' safety. She urged them to cooperate to ensure their safety.

Activists and youth groups have called for protests in the streets as the late dictator's son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., led the Philippine presidential elections by a wide margin, based on the partial and unofficial election results.

Groups have urged the Commission on Elections to show that the results of the elections were clean after reports that hundreds of vote-counting machines broke down on Monday.

Fajardo said they gathered reports that some protesters might flock at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), where the national canvassing is being held.

Police visibility in the area has increased, she said.

"May mga pulis po tayong naka-deploy diyan at iyon nga, nakikiusap din kami... na doon po sa mga organizer po na magsasagawa nito ay makipag-ugnayan po kayo sa ating kapulisan para po masiguro ang inyong kaligtasan pati na rin po iyong iba pang mga lalahok dito," said Fajardo.

As of 4:17 p.m, May 12, 2022, Marcos Jr., the standard-bearer of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, has obtained 31,104,060 votes based on 98.35 percent of election returns.

Vice President Leni Robredo, his closest rival and the face of the opposition, was in second place, obtaining 14,822,026 votes.

