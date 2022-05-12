Geraldine Roman wins uncontested as Bataan rep

Representative Geraldine Roman reacts as members of the House of Representatives attend the 18th Regular Plenary session in Quezon City on August 28, 2019, Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA - Geraldine Roman has won in her bid for a third term as Bataan's 1st District Representative.

Roman, who is the only Bataan lawmaker running unopposed in the province's elections, garnered 107,496 votes based on partial, unofficial results aggregated from Comelec data as of May 12, 2022, 11:17 AM and from 243 Election Returns.

A former journalist based in Spain, Roman returned to 2012 to the Philippines to care for her ailing father, running in 2016 as 1st district representative under the Liberal Party banner, succeeding her mother Hermina Roman.

After gaining support from the Liberal Party in her first foray into congressional politics in 2016, and winning recognition as the first transgender congresswoman, Roman switched allegiances to the ruling PDP-Laban of outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte.

She is among congresswomen supporting the presidential and vice-presidential bids of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

