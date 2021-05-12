PNP offers to protect Maginhawa Community Pantry organizer, track tormentors

MANILA - The Philippine National Police on Wednesday offered to help provide protection to Ana Patricia Non, the organizer of Maginhawa community pantry, after she received death and rape threats.

PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar urged Non to file a complaint with the nearest police station and report the harassment she has been suffering. He said Non could avail of law enforcement services, including security detail.

“Nakahanda po ang PNP na tulungan si Ms. Non lalo na kung may banta sa kanyang buhay. Maaari siyang dumulog sa pinakamalapit na police station para ireport itong mga threats na natatanggap niya at agad na maimbestigahan ng ating kapulisan kung sino ang gumagawa ng mga ito,” Eleazar said in a statement.

“Huwag po siyang magdalawang-isip na lumapit sa ating mga awtoridad dahil sinisiguro ko sa kanya na aaksyunan ng PNP ang kanyang mga hinaing o reklamo,” he added.

Non, who organized the first community pantry at Maginhawa Street in Quezon City last month, revealed Tuesday she had received death and rape threats while her number was being used to place orders to an online food delivery service without her knowledge.

Last April 20, Non suspended operations of her food pantry for a day after she was red-tagged by state forces and government officials.

Eleazar said authorities will look into all angles including the previous alleged red-tagging of Non which she blames for the online harassment she has been receiving.

He said the Anti-Cybercrime Group can also help in identifying and tracking down Non’s harassers.

The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) earlier shared several posts on Facebook accusing community pantries of propaganda.