Maginhawa Community Pantry organizer gets death, rape threats

Ana Patricia Non speaks with guests as they resume operation on April 21, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The woman who began the community pantry movement in the country to aid those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic bared on Tuesday that she has received death and rape threats.

Ana Patricia Non, who organized the first food bank at Maginhawa St. in Quezon City, also reported being harassed after her number was used in an online food delivery service.

On Facebook, she wrote, "Truth is umiyak ako kahapon sa pagod, overwhelmed ako (I cried yesterday due to exhaustion. I'm overwhelmed)."

Non said she had missed several interviews and meetings, and failed to visit the Maginhawa Community Pantry.

"Kasabay nito iniisip ko yung death threat at rape threats sa akin kaninang umaga. Iniisip ko din paano ba finally kontakin si food panda kasi gabi gabi may umoorder pa din under my number," she said.

(Together with this, I'm thinking about the death and rape threats sent to me this morning. I'm also thinking how to contact foodpanda because every night someone makes an order using my number.)

"Di ako makalabas kahapon kasi wala naman akong sasakyan (at) lalo na wala naman akong security. Hindi ko alam kung worth it ba lumabas para sa photo ops pero kapalit yung safety ko."

(I couldn't go out yesterday because I don't have a car and security. I don't know if it's worth it to go out just for photo ops in exchange for my safety.)

As the food pantry grew and inspired many others to follow suit, Non said she and her family and friends had to juggle multiple tasks.

For her well-being, she said she would take a break from interviews and would focus on the project.

"Wag po kayo mag-alala kailangan ko lang po ng pahinga, kumpletong tulog, kain, privacy at security," Non said.

(Don't worry about me. I just need rest, sleep, food, privacy and security.)

"Reminder lang din na simpleng mamamayan lang po ako. Minsan jologs minsan jejemon. Di politician. At lalong di artista. Focus na lang po tayo sa mga pumipila sa pantry sila naman po ang mahalaga dito."

(Also a reminder, I'm just a normal citizen. Sometimes "jologs", sometimes "jejemon." I'm not a politician. And most especially, I'm not a celebrity. Let's focus on those lining up for the pantry. They're our priority.)

In April, Non suspended operations of her food pantry for a day after she was red-tagged by state forces and government officials.

RELATED VIDEO