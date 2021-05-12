Fresh COVID-19 cases in Zamboanga surge by nearly 50 pct: OCTA

Authorities lock down the compound where patient ZC145 lived. The patient died the same day he was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 infection. Photo courtesy of Barangay Baliwasa

MANILA - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Zamboanga City increased by 47 percent in a span of a week, making the Mindanaoan city the top area with the most number of new coronavirus patients outside the capital region.

Between May 5 and 11, Zamboanga City recorded 151 new COVID-19 cases, according to data from independent research group OCTA.

OCTA Research says Zamboanga, Baguio, Calamba records highest number of fresh #COVID19 cases outside Metro Manila. pic.twitter.com/t2ATjQQKLF — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) May 12, 2021

Baguio City has the second highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases at 78, followed by Calamba, Laguna with 73.

New cases in Puerto Princesa also surged by 35 percent, after Palawan's capital recorded 60 patients in one week.

The surge of new cases in Zamboanga City comes shortly before the

Philippines recorded its lowest number of new cases in four days.

Earlier this week the national government placed Zamboanga City under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the second strictest quarantine status, until May 14.

