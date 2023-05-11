Indigent senior citizens line up to receive social pension from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Quezon City Hall, July 10, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The National Commission of Senior Citizens on Thursday said it hoped funding would be enough for a measure which seeks to increase to P1 million the cash gift for Filipinos who reach 101 years old.

Lawyer Franklin Quijano, chairperson of the commission, said there were "more than 2,600" centenarians this year and 1,538 Filipinos reached the age of 101 this 2023.

If the law is approved to raise the cash gift from the current P100,000, government must allot around P1.5 billion this year alone for those who would reach 101 years old, Quijano noted.

This was why "there is so much budget" involved in the proposed law, he said.

"Kung sa next year yan, dadami pa yung mag-101 kasi yung 100 years old, God-willing, mapaabot mo sa 101, naku, magiging 2,000 [or] more 'yung nasa 101 years old," Quijano said in a public briefing.

"Ang isang tanong ng mga senior citizens lalong-lalo na ang 102 papuntang 105... how will we spread the sunshine?" he added.

The proposed law also provides that all Filipinos who reach the age of 80, 85 (octogenarians); and 90 and 95 years (nonagenarians) shall receive a letter of felicitation from the President and a cash gift of P25,000 each.

This would require a budget of around P13 billion, Quijano said. He said he was leaving the decision to lawmakers and other agencies involved in the proposed measure.

"So if the requirement is P13 billion, medyo sabi nila makakaya. It's really a choice that is going to be made by this government," Quijano said.

"Una, konsultahin natin ang [Department of Budget and Management], Department of Finance, and Bureau of Treasury kung makakaya ba itong P13 billion for [those aged] 80, 85, 90, 95 and about P2 billion for the 101 years old."

