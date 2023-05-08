Senior citizens wait to receive their cash gifts at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on November 22, 2022. File/Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Voting 257-0, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading House Bill 7535 which increases the cash gift for Filipino centenarians who reach 101 years old from P100,000 to P1 million in a bid to honor and support them.

HB 7535 is an act granting additional benefits to Filipino centenarians, recognizing octogenarians and nonagenarians.

As explained in the fact sheet submitted by the Special Committee on Senior Citizens, HB 7535 seeks to give special recognition for longevity and greater honor to centenarians who reached the age of 101 years old in the form of cash benefits ten times higher than what was provided under Republic Act No. 10868, otherwise known as the "Centenarians Act of 2016".

The same fact sheet explained that the bill also aims to enable nonagenarians and octogenarians to also enjoy the benefits of being recognized and the cash benefits while they are still strong without even having to wait and reach the age of 100.

The bill grants Filipino centenarians who reach the age of 101 years a cash gift of P1 million on their birthday.

It also provides that all Filipinos who reach the age of 80, 85, 90 and 95 years shall receive a letter of felicitation from the President and a cash gift of P25,000 each.

“With this legislation, the House of Representatives would like to honor our countrymen for their years of service to the country and for their discipline in ensuring that they live a long, healthy and fruitful life,” Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez said in a statement.

“Of course, we also want our octogenarians and nonagenarians to enjoy this benefit while they still can without having to wait until 101 years old so we also provided a cash gift for them,” he added.

In a House committee hearing last year, then-Department of Social Welfare and Development Sec. Erwin Tulfo reported that there are 662 Filipino centenarians in the country, the Speaker's office said in a press release.

The House will submit the bill to the Senate for action.