MANILA — The House of Representatives Special Committee on Senior Citizens has submitted to the whole chamber a proposal to give Filipinos a P1 million cash gift on their 101st birthday.

Under House Bill 7535, Filipinos will receive a cash gift of P1 million on their 101st birthday and a letter from the President of the Philippines.

This is 10 times the P100,000 cash benefit that the Centenarians Act of 2016 provides to Filipinos who reach the age of 100.

The proposal also provides that all Filipinos who reach the age of 80, 85, 90 and 95 years shall receive a letter from the President and a cash gift of P25,000.

With this move, the panel said it hopes to help nonagenarians and octogenarians enjoy the benefits of a cash gift while they are still strong and healthy enough.

In September last year, officials of the Department of Social Welfare and Development told ABS-CBN News that some 700 centenarians were still waiting on their cash gifts.

