MANILA — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting on Wednesday dispelled rumors circulating on social media that some of its volunteers were allegedly harassed while validating poll results.

PPCRV national chairperson Myla Villanueva lamented the spread of "misinformation on all sides" in this year's elections.

"I really want to caution the public, panahon po na maghinahon at intayin ang mga trabaho ng Comelec (Commission on Elections), ng mga iba't ibang citizens' arm," she said in a press briefing. "Ginagawa po natin ang trabaho natin at nakita niyo naman kung gaano po kaayos [dito]."

(It is the time to be calm and wait for the Comelec and various citizens' arm to do their job. We are doing our job and you can see how orderly it is here.)

"Madaming mga balita na mga VCM (vote counting machine) na nasisira. Ang eleksyon po ay hindi perpekto but at least we still have the opportunity [to cast our votes]. One person, 1 vote. In general, peaceful po ang election. Let's us do our job," she added.

(There are many reports of malfunctioning VCMs. The elections are not perfect.)

Rumors of PPCRV volunteers allegedly being ordered by Comelec to stop verifying physical election returns were ripe on social media. The alleged use of tear gas at the PPCRV's command center was also raised online.

"It's very peaceful and quite a happy energy po sa QPav ng UST," Villanueva said.

The Church-based poll watchdog hosts scores of volunteers daily at their command center at the University of Santo Tomas' Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The PPCRV has received around 17 percent of 106,000 copies of election returns, which will be used to verify the poll results.



The group will start releasing Thursday the match rate between the physical and digital election returns.

