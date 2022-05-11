MANILA — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting said Wednesday it has so far received 18,756 or 17.40 percent of physical election returns, which will be used to verify the results of the 2022 national polls.

As of 2:35 p.m. Wednesday, the poll watchdog has received 9,775 and 8,981 poll results from Luzon and Metro Manila, respectively. There are about 106,000 election returns nationwide.

Poll results from the Visayas and Mindanao are expected to arrive within the day.

"Hindi namin pinapangako sa PPCRV na makukuha natin 'yung 106,000 returns in 1 week kasi ang iba pong ating voting centers ay kalabundukan o mga isla," PPCRV national chairperson Myla Villanueva said in a press briefing.

"Basta a big majority po ay tuloy-tuloy kaming mage-encode dito sa QPav (Quadricentennial Pavilion) until May 20."

(We at the PPCRV cannot promise that we will get the 106,000 returns in 1 week because some of our voting centers are in mountains or islands. But we will continue encoding a big majority here at the QPav until May 20.)

The PPCRV, which is the accredited citizens' arm of the Commission on Elections, collects the fourth copy of poll results from clustered precincts in the country.

Hundreds of its volunteers will then manually encode the printed copies of poll results to verify if they match with the electronic results from the transparency server.

