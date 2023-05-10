Handout from the Makati local government.

MANILA — The P9.77-billion Makati Life Medical Center, considered as the country's biggest public-private partnership (PPP) hospital, has partially started its operations, the city government said on Wednesday.

The Makati local government said the hospital's 24/7 primary care facilities, including its outpatient department, are now open to the public.

The tertiary hospital, once fully operational, will have 360 beds and 190 doctor's clinics, the city government said in a press release.

It said the hospital would also offer multiple specialty centers with "advanced medical technology and modern facilities", including a cancer center; a cardiac center with a lab for angiography, open heart surgery, and organ transplantation surgeries; and a physical rehabilitation medical center "that will use robotics in treating joint and soft tissue ailments."

The hospital will have a zone that prioritizes Makati "Yellow Card" holders.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said this is a "perfect example" that PPPs are not just about building bridges and roads.

"Sana doon sa mga lugar kung saan kailangan natin ng ospital, ma-encourage ang ating private sector na makipag-usap at makipagtulungan sa gobyerno," said Binay in her speech during the hospital's soft opening on Monday.

(We hope that in areas where we need hospitals, our private sector could be encouraged to talk and coordinate with the government.)

The rest of the hospital's services will be available "in the next few months." The local government said it planned to make the hospital fully operational by next year.

Patients from the city-run Ospital ng Makati can be referred to the new hospital, it said.

"The city is also working to fully integrate the medical records of both hospitals, so OsMak patients can have their check-ups at Makati Life and not have to worry about providing their patient history," the city government said.

Last year, the hospital secured a P5 billion in loan from the Development Bank of the Philippines, LandBank and UnionBank.

The Makati government said it partnered with the LifeNurture Inc. for the hospital's construction, operation, and management.