MANILA - Life Nurture Inc on Thursday said it has secured P5 billion in loan for the development of the Makati Life Medical Center located in the business district.

The loan was from the Development Bank of the Philippines, LandBank and UnionBank for the project that is in partnership with the City Government of Makati, Life Nurture Inc president Dennis Sta. Ana told ANC.

“We envisioned it to be a 14-floor very smart hospital, we say pandemic proof… The building is envisioned to be the smartest when it comes to medical technologies and medical informatics,” Sta. Ana said.

Once fully operational, the hospital will have 360 beds and 190 doctor's clinic, Sta. Ana said.

The local government of Makati in April 2021 signed a public-private partnership deal with Life Nurture to redevelop, complete and operate the unfinished Ospital ng Makati 2.